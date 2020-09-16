Global  
 

Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard taking shots at Doc Rivers & Clippers coaching staff | UNDISPUTED

Several players have mentioned chemistry as the reason the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart against the Denver Nuggets.

Now Kawhi Leonard is adding one more reason.

Following their loss, Kawhi said the Clippers 'just have to get smarter as a team,' and 'when this team is playing us a certain way, trying to get the ball out of my hands, packing the paint, we’ve got to know what to do.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers' demise.


