Hurricane Sally Leaves Severe Damage Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s - Published 3 minutes ago Hurricane Sally Leaves Severe Damage Hurricane Sally left behind damaged homes, flooding and thousands without electricity along the Gulf Coast. 0

