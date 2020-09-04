Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night.

The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't.

But through the magic of television, voila!

There's no business like show business, ya'll!