Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night.

The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't.

But through the magic of television, voila!

There's no business like show business, ya'll!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform ‘Happy Anywhere’ At ACM Awards

Country singer Blake Shelton and his partner, Gwen Stefani, performed a sweet version of their duet...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comJust Jared


ACM Awards 2020 - How to Stream & Watch!

The stars are about to arrive for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards! We’ll be seeing...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


ACM Awards 2020: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, and more to perform

The 2020 ACM Awards are moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic setting new limitations.
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

janicepaulma

Janice Paul, M.A. Blake Shelton - Happy Anywhere (ft. Gwen Stefani) (ACM Awards Performanc... https://t.co/j0LFPW3LRu via @YouTube 1 minute ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Gwen Stefani replaces ex Gavin Rossdale with Blake Shelton in throwback pic https://t.co/W5ge7t1oyd 3 minutes ago

rebeccaalpert1

rebecca lauren RT @BluePurpleMusic: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Prove They Can Be ‘Happy Anywhere’ With 2020 ACM Awards Performance https://t.co/bnR7hIJo… 3 minutes ago

Joanna77446636

Joanna I voted for Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere on 103.7 The Gator! Vote at https://t.co/FW2WJqdxG5 3 minutes ago

BSKingofCountry

BS King of Country 🤠🌻 Ali P RT @JanieGAR: Collaboration Song of 2020 > Summit: NOBODY BUT YOU - Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani https://t.co/qah59OQALy 3 minutes ago

MsLorraineh7

Lorraine Henderson RT @enews: Gwen Stefani's ex is literally out of the picture... In honor of the #ACMAwards, Gwen Stefani shared a throwback photo of hersel… 4 minutes ago

Joanna77446636

Joanna I voted for Shelton, Blake w/Gwen Stefani - Happy Anywhere on K103FM! Vote at https://t.co/bnTeHd9p8b 5 minutes ago

Joanna77446636

Joanna I voted for Blake Shelton Feat. Gwen Stefani - HAPPY ANYWHERE on KATCountry! Vote at https://t.co/s7erbD7H1G 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit' [Video]

Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has been "stretched to the limit" during quarantine, according to insiders.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published
Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs [Video]

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays THE ACMs

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'betty' for the first time ever live when she plays at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) for the first time in seven years on Wednesday (09.16.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton move into new LA family home [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton move into new LA family home

Music stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally moved into their new family home in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published