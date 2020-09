Pops and Flops: Carnival, Dave & Buster's, and Snowflake Stock

Carnival shares are down as the cruise industry remains in limbo while vaccine development continues for COVID-19.

The cruise line has canceled all trips until 2021.

Dave & Buster's shares are flopping over speculation that the company could file for bankruptcy and is considering potential layoffs.

Snowflake shares are also flopping after its historic debut on the NYSE.