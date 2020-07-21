Chris Rock not offended by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation

From Wendy Williams to Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, celebrities are learning that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. According to CNN, TV host and musician Nick Cannon is the latest to get schooled in 'cancel culture.' Following his anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' Cannon lost a working relationship with ViacomCBS dating back to the 1990s.
"Friends" alum David Schwimmer has some exciting news for fans of the iconic TV series. The "Friends" reunion could start filming next month. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer said that filming would be dependent on COVID-19 safety considerations. The actor said that the show will be "unscripted" and will consist of an interview and some "surprise bits". According to CNN, the long-awaited special was confirmed by HBO Max in February.