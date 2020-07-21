Chris Rock not offended by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impersonation

David Schwimmer Reveals 'Friends" Reunion Is In The Works



"Friends" alum David Schwimmer has some exciting news for fans of the iconic TV series. The "Friends" reunion could start filming next month. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer said that filming would be dependent on COVID-19 safety considerations. The actor said that the show will be "unscripted" and will consist of an interview and some "surprise bits". According to CNN, the long-awaited special was confirmed by HBO Max in February.

