Utopia on Amazon Prime Video - Official Restricted Trailer

Check out the official restricted trailer for the Amazon Prime Video drama series Utopia Season 1, created by Gillian Flynn.

It stars Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Desmin Borges, Javon Walton, Dan Byrd, Christopher Denham, Cory Michael Smith and John Cusack.

Utopia Season 1 Release Date: September 25, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video Are you excited for this new vision of Gillian Flynn's Utopia?

