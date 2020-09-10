|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 933 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 10 additional deaths.
