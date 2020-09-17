Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance
Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Taylor Swift Country PerformanceIt’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage..
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and..
Taylor Swift performs at ACM AwardsTaylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.