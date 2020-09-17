Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots With "Betty" Performance at 2020 ACM Awards

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance. It's not a typical award show...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineJust JaredUSATODAY.com


Taylor Swift performs stripped-down version of Betty for ACM Awards return

Taylor Swift went back to her roots for a stripped-down performance at the 55th Academy of Country...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared


Taylor Swift Sings 'Betty' Live on TV (with Some Lyric Changes!) at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is in the spotlight for her first live performance of “Betty” during the 2020...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Country Performance [Video]

Taylor Swift Country Performance

It’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet [Video]

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published