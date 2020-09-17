Shannon Sharpe: Miami isn't going away anytime soon, they're cut from a different cloth | UNDISPUTED

The Miami Heat already swept the Pacers and then bounced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games.

Now they also stole Game 1 from the Boston Celtics thanks to clutch shots from Jimmy Butler and a game-saving block from Bam Adebayo.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Miami Heat vs.

Boston Celtics series.