Keiser football returns

The Keiser football team kicked off its 2020 football season and try to bring some normalcy back to the area.

FOOTBALL TEAM WAS BACK INACTION TODAY.... THE "#9-RANKED KEISER SEAHAWKS" TAKINGON FLORIDA MEMORIAL UNIVERSITYTODAY.

KEISER WALKED AWAY WITHA 62-0 VICTORY IN THEIR HOMEOPENER.... THEIR COACH TALKEDAFTER THE GAME ABOUT HOW GOODIT FELT TO BE BACK OUT ON THEFIELD.COVID REALLY TAUGHT US HOW TOTAKE A STEP BACK, AND DONTTAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED.

BUTREALLY GOOD FOR OUR YOUNGPEOPLE TO GET BE TOGETHER,SOME NORMALCY GETTING BACKINTO SCHOOL, BACK INTOFOOTBALL AND OBVIOUSLY KICKINGOFF HERE AND FELT LIKEREGULAR SATURDAY AFTERNOON.KEISER'S NEXT GAME ISCURRENTLY SCHEDULED FOR NEXTSATURDAY, SEPTERMBER 19THAGAINST WEBBER INTERNATIONALUNIVERSITY.

