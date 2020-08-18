Coronavirus test chief Baroness Harding denies system is failing as pressure mounts
As pressure continued to mount on the Government over the chaos in the testingsystem, Baroness Harding – head of NHS Test and Trace – acknowledged thatdemand was outstripping capacity as she was questioned by the Science andTechnology Committee.
Baroness Harding says the current demand for coronavirus testing is "multiples" of the overall testing supply, making access increasingly challenging for the public. Though she acknowledged a delay caused by a shortfall in laboratory processing capacity, she also suggested demand from people without Covid-19 symptoms was putting a strain on the system. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
With restrictions continuing to be enforced and the nation awaiting potential further lockdowns, a reporter took a video voxpop of how seriously we are taking Covid-19? The video looks into our current..