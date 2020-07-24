Funny moment boy trapped in his younger brother's baby walker

This is a funny moment 8 year-old boy gets trapped inside his little brother's baby walker.

In footage filmed in the Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, a baby walker is seen attached to the boy named Alvin.

Alvin was embarrassed to be filmed by his parents as he would look like a big baby.

Meanwhile, while filming her son's nosy behavior, Alvin's mother said "Why are you wearing your younger brother's baby walker?" Mother asked Alvin.

"I was just trying to get in and I could, but the broken seat cloth made me trapped inside.

Now, help me out of here!" said Alvin who was annoyed that everyone was laughing at him.

Alvin grew more annoyed when his aunt told him to diet first so he could get out, and his mother jokingly to take Alvin to the hospital to be helped out.

Alvin was finally freed after being guided by his mother to shake his body from side to side, then his aunt came to help press the baby walker down his waist until it was released from Alvin's body, which felt a little pain.

"It's a consequence of your nosy deeds," said his aunt Alvin at the end.

Footage filmed on January 26.