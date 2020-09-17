Henry the 70-year-old Montauk lighthouse historian

The Montauk Point Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark that brings people from across the country to visit this iconic spot on Long Island.

The breathtaking views and picturesque landscape isn’t the only reason people come out to the “end of the world”, but the lighthouse’s extensive history as well.

When Long Island’s Henry Osmers visited the landmark in 1957 on a family trip, he was only 7-years-old at the time but was mesmerized by the beauty of the lighthouse.

As he grew up, he started to venture out on his own when he got his driver’s license paying his respects to a place he loved so much.

He continued to do so bringing his wife on dates and eventually his children.

“I didn’t really see myse...