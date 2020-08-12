Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments.
He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture.
He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized.
IMA slams Centre for 'abandoning' docs who died fighting Covid. Rajnath may answer Oppn questions on China in RS. Jaya Bachchan Vs Jaya Prada over drugs issue. And wishing are pouring in for PM on his 70th b'day. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:10Published
Around 400 people reportedly returned from Pakistan to India via the Wagah-Attari border crossing. They were stuck in the neighbouring nation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown. Around 360 of those who returned were reportedly NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) certificate holders. They underwent a medical check-up at the border post. Those who tested negative for Covid infection were asked to observe a 7-day quarantine at home, while those who tested positive were sent to Amritsar in ambulances for isolation. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00Published
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur and has slight fever. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he is hopeful that by the early next year, the vaccine will be available in India and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled Covid-19 meticulously. "History will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meticulously monitoring the entire situation himself. India is making efforts just like other countries. Under Prime Minister's guidance, an expert group is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the start of next year, the vaccine will be available in India," he said in the Rajya Sabha. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
Prime Minister Modi has turned 70 today and several bollywood stars have sent across their wishes through social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Twitter lauding the Prime Minister. She said that those who speak ill of the Prime Minister are in a minority and the country at large respects the Prime Minister. She said that India is lucky to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi and added that the country is praying for him. Several other top bollywood personalities including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar also posted messages for the Prime Minister on his birthday. The BJP is observing a Seva Saptah to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Leaders from across the political spectrum have also extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin were among some global leaders to wish the Prime Minister. BJP leaders were also seen performing Yagnas, organising and distributing laddoos to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:58Published
A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:26Published
Shiv Sena firebrand leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the central government in Rajya Sabha over country's economic condition, saying that the centre has put out a sale of Air India, Indian Railways, Life Insurance of Corporation since the Reserve Bank of India has gone bankrupt. "Country's economic condition is very serious. The situation is such now that GDP and RBI have gone bankrupt. So the government has put Air India, Railways, LIC and many other assets on sale in market. And Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has been added in this list," Raut said in Parliament on September 17.
Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Singh said, "We should maintain our trust with the Mumbai Police. You can approach the CBI if you feel that justice is not being served. Sushant Singh Rajput was our son and want his family to get justice. We ourselves want justice to prevail and unravel the mysteries behind the case.""Mumbai Police is a professional police force," Sanjay Raut added.
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India. Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic. Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months. He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon. He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic. Watch the latest episode of In Focus for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:14Published
Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT,’ said Kangana in a tweet. Later when Kunal Kamra mocked the Centre’s decision to provide her Y-plus category security, Kangana Ranaut lashed out again and said that Kunal Kamra should become someone who means something to the nation. Kangana was providred Y-plus category security aftert she alleged her life was under threat. She was involved in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Muslim-PoK’ remark. Her offer to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood has also created a row. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:18Published
Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi lit earthen lamps and made rangolis on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi will turn 70 on September 17. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the BJP party workers across the country to mark the birthday of PM Modi.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held protest in Shimla against amendment in labor law passed by state assembly. They said that the five amendments have been done by the state assembly are against the labourers. The labourers under the CITU gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly held 'Vidhan Saha Gherao Protest'.The state head of the CITU, Vijendra Mehra said, "State Assembly passed five amendments of Industrial Dispute Act, Factory Act, Contract Labour Act, Model Standing Act and Minimum wages Act amendments has been passed by the Assembly are against the labourers." "15 crore people lost their life due to COVID-19, instead of providing help Himachal government attacking them," Vijendra Mehra said.
Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published