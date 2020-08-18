Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record

As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far.

In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay.

As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital.

He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.