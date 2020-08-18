Riots case: Why Delhi police didn't act against Kapil Mishra | On The Record

As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far.
In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay.
As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital.
He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Delhi court sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma to seven-day police custody in Official Secret Act. Sharma was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence."If they (Police) have truly recovered classified documents form Rajeev Sharma on Sep 14, then they should have confirmed the concerned officer in Defence Ministry on Sep 15. This is not the way to investigate, it is delay tactic, it is a fake allegation, they are planting it," said Advocate Adish Agarwal, lawyer of journalist Rajeev Sharma. On September 19, freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma was arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies, informed Delhi Police.Accused Chinese woman and Nepalese man have been also sent for police custody.
The cyber cell unit of Delhi Police arrested a fraudster for creating fake Instagram profile of a production house. He created the social media profile by using a forged mobile number. He used to target girls on the pretext of providing them role in web series and later he blackmailed them.
A man killed himself after allegedly shooting his father dead in Gurugram on September 19. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Singh said, "The man is a lawyer and his father had retired from Delhi Police. 10 live rounds have been found at the scene." Further investigation is underway.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to the former chief of Delhi Police, Neeraj Kumar as he comes out in support of the force’s investigation into the February 2020 riots. Kumar spoke on the antagonistic relationship between Delhi Police, student community and the civil society. He acknowledged the trust deficit citing ‘a lack of communication’ as Delhi Police have refrained from sharing information due to compulsions. Watch the full video for more.
Police arrested a man for allegedly wearing police uniform in Jammu - Kashmir's Doda. Neeraj Kumar was wandering around the city in the police uniform. An FIR has been registered under Section 419. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy SP of Doda, Manoj Kumar said, "He was wandering around the city in the uniform. In preliminary investigation, it has come into force that he wanted to join police. He has no criminal history."
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.
BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over hate speech on Facebook. Congress party wrote a letter to the social media giant and called or a probe into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations. Congress also cited the questions raised in the WSJ article against top FB India executive Ankhi Das. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that every Indian has the right to post their comments on social media platforms. On the issue of hate speech, the minister raised the past comments made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter the Congress. He said that Rahul Gandhi exhorting people to beat the Prime Minister of the country with sticks was tantamount to provoking people to violence. The row erupted after an article in a foreign publication alleged that Ankhi Das had intervened to stop action against BJP leaders indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article had named T Raja Singh, Kapil Mishra and Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all the details.
Due to heavy rainfall in parts of country, vegetable prices continue to increase in Delhi's vegetable market. Vegetable sellers in Okhla Mandi blamed the rainfall for the regular spike. One of the vegetable sellers said, "When the weather conditions are bad, prices of vegetables tend to increase." Another one said, "Prices have increased due to rainfall."
Parliament starts today under strict Covid norms. PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message. Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case. Gyms, yoga centres open today in Delhi. And meet the man who spent 30 years digging a canal. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made. The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation. The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months. Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese. Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage. So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC? Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border. He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. On Sept 20, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had urged the President not to sign the farm Bills and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. Ahead of his meeting with the President, Badal spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury on the latest episode of On The Record. “On behalf of the farmers, we are requesting the President to reconsider the bill and send it back to the Parliament and let it be properly debated there,” said Badal. Watch the full video for more.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; government’s 5-pt plan to check oxygen shortage; HC stays order on 80% Covid quota in hospitals; Air India discusses flights overs scenic spots after Qantas flies over barrier reef. Watch the full video for more details.
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi police special session. In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met with Umar Khalid. The Delhi police alleges that Khalid told Tahir to be prepared for something big during US President Donald Trump’s visit. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 between those backing and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 people injured. According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots that took place in the last week of February this year. Watch the full video for all the details.
