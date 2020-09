Custom-made bike stolen from Tucson teen with cerebral palsy

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:05s - Published 6 minutes ago

A custom-made bike designed for a Tucson boy with cerebral palsy was stolen and the family is asking for help finding it.

PALSY -- HAS BEEN STOLEN.

TAKEA GOOD LOOK AT THIS PICTURE.THIS IS FRANCISCO -- RIDINGHIS BIKE.

IT WENT MISSINGYESTERDAY MORNING IN THE AREAOF VALENCIA & 12TH.

HIS FAMILYSAYS -- THE BIKE WAS CHAINEDUP.

IT APPEARS SOMEONE CUT THECHAIN AND LOCK.

IN HIS LIFE --FRANCISCO HAS HAD 5 SURGERIES-- BECAUSE OF CEREBRAL PALSY.HIS FAMILY SAYS -- THE BIKEHELPS HIM STRETCH AND EXERCISEHIS LEGS -- SOMETHING AWHEELCHAIR CAN'T DO.

"BEING ANORMAL KID, RIDING HIS BIKE UPAND DOWN WITH A BIG OL SMILEON HIS FACE.

BEING A REGULARKID.

NOW THAT IT'S TAKEN HECAN'T DO THOSE ANYMORE." HISFATHER VISITED PAWN SHOPS INTHE AREA TO SEE IF IT ENDED UPTHERE -- BUT THEY HAVEN'T HADSUCCESS.

