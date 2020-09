New Florida Department of Economic Opportunity leader promises agency will improve

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

The new director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is promising the department will "turn a new leaf" under his management.

DANE EAGLE STARTED THEJOB ON MONDAY AFTER THEGOVERNOR PICKED HIM TO LEADTHE STATE'S DEPARTMENT OFECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY EARLIERTHIS MONTH.

CAPITOL REPORTERFORREST SAUNDERS TELLS US HOWHE WILL BE DIFFERENT THAN HISPREDECESSOR.DEOEAGLE IS STARTING HIS NEW JOBLOOKING BACK AT WHAT WENTWRONG WITH FLORIDAUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM.“WE NEVERHAD A DEMAND LIKE THISEVEN IF WE WERE PLANNING FORTHE WORST WE KNEW OF WEWOULDNCORRECTLY.

HINDSIGHT IS 2020,BUT CERTAINLY THE SYSTEMFAILED US” TO FIX IT, EAGLEHAS DECIDED TO POLL HIS FELLOWLAWMAKERSSTEPPING DOWN FROM HIS HOUSESEAT WHATNOT, AND WHAT COULD BEIMPROVED AT DEO.

HECOMBING THROUGH A PILE OFRESPONSES, HOPING TO FINDCLEAR ANSWERS.“IF WE CANCOMMUNICATE THOSE PROBLEMS,THEN HAVE BETTER UNDERSTANDINGOF HOW TO FIX THEMLET THE PEOPLE OF FLORIDA KNOWTHAT WETHINK THAT IS GOING TO DOWONDERS.

THEN, OF COURSE,WEPROBLEMS” TOP OF MIND FORSTATE SENATOR JASON PIZZO &THE CLAIMS PROCESSING POWER ATDEO.“GET PEOPLE ACTUALLYHIRED AND ON STAFF WHO CANACTUALLY HELP AN APPLICANT”HEAFTER STRUGGLING TO HELPTHOUSANDS OF HIS AND OTHERCONSTITUENTS GET PAYMENT.“ICANWHOSE KID NEEDS AN EXTRAKIDNEYON THAT WITHIN 24 HOURS,SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THESYSTEM” EAGLE WAS UNSURE OFTHE ACTUAL NUMBER OF CLAIMSPROCESSORS AT THE DEPARTMENT &BUT ACKNOWLEDGED IMPROVEMENTWAS NEEDED.“WE NEED MORE, WENEED MORE” NOW IN THE MIDSTOF A LITERAL AND FIGURATIVEHURRICANE, DEOSAYS HEWORK.“WETHESE PROBLEMS AND MAKE SUREFLORIDIANS FEEL BETTER ABOUTTHE SERVICE DEO IS GIVINGTHEM“ SOCGET READY FOR SOME HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL!!

