Tropical Update: Thursday 5 a.m.
Paulette is no more.
Vicky and Sally will die out.
Teddy is churning.
Wilfred may be forming.
Sun Realty RT @NCEmergency: Thursday #ncwx update:
• Sally is now a tropical depression but will continue to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain t… 33 minutes ago
Justin Berk Sally and more Tropical Systems to Update 🌧
Rain reached Salisbury,continue to shift north to Baltimore tonight. Ne… https://t.co/HGwhDtKFdk 2 hours ago
A 👀RT @WWLTV: Thursday noon tropics update: Tropical disturbance in Gulf may slowly head toward Louisiana Coast https://t.co/xacJEztiUG 2 hours ago
WWL-TV Thursday Afternoon Tropical Update: Tropical depression or storm likely to form in the Gulf https://t.co/1iKpOqjduI 3 hours ago
WWL-TV Thursday noon tropics update: Tropical disturbance in Gulf may slowly head toward Louisiana Coast https://t.co/6P1YK8IsSh 3 hours ago
Tarheelboy As Sally fades, hurricane center focused on 5 more systems including growing Hurricane Teddy… https://t.co/UzSyY5eTIA 3 hours ago
RN_Independent😷 Thursday Morning Tropical Update: Depression likely in Gulf - WWLTV https://t.co/QkWYw5kN7a via @GoogleNews 5 hours ago
Tracking Tropical Storm IsaiasSouth Florida remains in the cone ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the 11am Thursday advisory update.