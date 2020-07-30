Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Update: Thursday 5 a.m.

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Tropical Update: Thursday 5 a.m.

Tropical Update: Thursday 5 a.m.

Paulette is no more.

Vicky and Sally will die out.

Teddy is churning.

Wilfred may be forming.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SunRealtyNC

Sun Realty RT @NCEmergency: Thursday #ncwx update: • Sally is now a tropical depression but will continue to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain t… 33 minutes ago

JustinWeather

Justin Berk Sally and more Tropical Systems to Update 🌧 Rain reached Salisbury,continue to shift north to Baltimore tonight. Ne… https://t.co/HGwhDtKFdk 2 hours ago

Sayjelibaby

A 👀RT @WWLTV: Thursday noon tropics update: Tropical disturbance in Gulf may slowly head toward Louisiana Coast https://t.co/xacJEztiUG 2 hours ago

WWLTV

WWL-TV Thursday Afternoon Tropical Update: Tropical depression or storm likely to form in the Gulf https://t.co/1iKpOqjduI 3 hours ago

WWLTV

WWL-TV Thursday noon tropics update: Tropical disturbance in Gulf may slowly head toward Louisiana Coast https://t.co/6P1YK8IsSh 3 hours ago

Tarheelboy9712

Tarheelboy As Sally fades, hurricane center focused on 5 more systems including growing Hurricane Teddy… https://t.co/UzSyY5eTIA 3 hours ago

CentristRn

RN_Independent😷 Thursday Morning Tropical Update: Depression likely in Gulf - WWLTV https://t.co/QkWYw5kN7a via @GoogleNews 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

South Florida remains in the cone ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias. CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the 11am Thursday advisory update.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published