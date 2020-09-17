Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift Country Performance [Video]

Taylor Swift Country Performance

It’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage Wednesday night, singing the twangy-in-the-best-way track “Betty” off her surprise quarantine album “folklore.” She did her own hair, makeup and styling for the performance, per People.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

ShowBiz Minute: ACMs, Swift, 'Mulan'

 Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett share 'Entertainer of the Year' award at the ACMs; Man sentenced for stalking Taylor Swift; "Mulan" opens in Hong Kong. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

ACM Awards 2020: 6 unforgettable moments, from Taylor Swift to a first-of-its-kind finish

 We know. Nothing about the ACM Awards was normal. Like Carrie Underwood said, "2020, man."
USATODAY.com

Academy of Country Music Awards Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet [Video]

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet

(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But through the magic of television, voila! There's no business like show business, ya'll!

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

ACM winners discuss socially distanced awards

 Dan Smyers, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and more explain what it was like performing at the ACM Awards and giving acceptance speeches to an..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Returns to Her Country Roots With "Betty" Performance at 2020 ACM Awards

Throw on your cardigan and settle in for this spectacular performance. It's not a typical award show...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineJust JaredUSATODAY.com


Taylor Swift performs stripped-down version of Betty for ACM Awards return

Taylor Swift went back to her roots for a stripped-down performance at the 55th Academy of Country...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared


Taylor Swift Sings 'Betty' Live on TV (with Some Lyric Changes!) at ACM Awards 2020 - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift is in the spotlight for her first live performance of “Betty” during the 2020...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

easylwts

fran RT @lillyswiftt13: we don’t talk enough about the fact that taylor swift did her own make up and hair https://t.co/qRjOfcFQBk 12 minutes ago

hxydenrxne

Hay 🎃 RT @postmodern_sin: so cute how taylor swift can sing the words “slept next to her but dreamt of you all summer long” with that SMIRK & peo… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

ACM Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Mickey Guyton highlight the show [Video]

ACM Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Mickey Guyton highlight the show

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards included a Taylor Swift performance, Mickey Guyton breaking ground, and a tie for "Entertainer of the Year."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:12Published
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make ACMs history as joint winners for Entertainer of the Year [Video]

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett make ACMs history as joint winners for Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were announced as joint winners of the Entertainer of the Year prize at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), meaning the accolade was shared for the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:08Published
Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift performs at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country MusicAwards.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published