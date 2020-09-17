Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for ACM Awards performance

It’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage Wednesday night, singing the twangy-in-the-best-way track “Betty” off her surprise quarantine album “folklore.” She did her own hair, makeup and styling for the performance, per People.
(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But through the magic of television, voila! There's no business like show business, ya'll!