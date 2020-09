COVID-19 news RT @madison_365: After a few days in double digits, Dane County's new case count jumped again to over 250, a day after the Big Ten announce… 1 hour ago

Danica Tormohlen With better testing programs in place, more live events come online. Notable: "The Big Ten's daily rapid testing pr… https://t.co/qxuOa0r7Eb 1 hour ago

Nicholas Swett RT @EpochTimes: “Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK,” Trump said. #CollegeFootball teams part of the #BigTen Conference will begin playi… 1 hour ago

danny RT @FOX29philly: It's official! Big Ten Football will be able to return starting the weekend of October 24th! We get into the details of t… 1 hour ago

Juanita Bona 🌵🔱👠💋🇺🇸 RT @ukkuntryboy: Is there hope the PAC-12 will play football starting late October. https://t.co/DLL0LbSb0k 3 hours ago

Corey Crisan RT @toledosports: .@cdcrisan and @KyleRowland as they talk about the #BigTen's announcement that football will be played in 2020, starting… 4 hours ago

Madison365 After a few days in double digits, Dane County's new case count jumped again to over 250, a day after the Big Ten a… https://t.co/wEN7aENyk8 4 hours ago