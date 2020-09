Port St. Lucie new butcher shop, steak house and seafood market needs 60 to 70 workers

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 days ago

A family that has spent their entire lives in the restaurant industry is preparing for a new venture that will bring 60 to 70 new jobs to Port Saint Lucie.

YOU BACK TO WORK!TWO BROTHERS WHO HAVE SPENTTHEIR ENTIRE LIVES IN THERESTAURANT INDUSTRY ARETEAMING UP FOR A NEW VENTURETHAT WILL BRING 60 TO 70 NEWJOBS TO PORT SAINT LUCIE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVEMONDALE EXPLAINS ITAFFAIR THATAUTHENTICITY<<”ITHAT IF I PUT IT IN MY MINDIIT WHEN YOU'RE FROM AN ITALIANFAMILY THAT WAS LITERALLYREARED RUNNING KITCHENS YOUKNOW A THING OR TWO ABOUTAUTHENTICITY AND LOCATION.”THINGS ARE CHANGING.

THEYNOT WHAT THEY WERE” OH GOD,I THINK WE KIND OF LOST COUNTAFTER A WHILE - OVERALL ISAY OVER A DOZEN - PROBABLYABOUT 24 OR 25 RESTAURANTSOVERALL” THROWING DOUGH.

AT*PA - STYE - O* IN PORT SAINTLUCIETHE BROTHERS ENSURE TRUEAUTHENTIC CUISINE - HAND MADEPASTA AND SAUCES THAT ARE AFAMILY RECIPE.”THEHOSPITALITY YOU PROBABLY WOULDSEE IN ITALY” AND ASIDE FROMTHE FOOD, THE AMBIENCE.

THEYREALLY FEEL LIKE FAMILY WHENTHEY COME HERE” NOW THEBROTHERS ARE ON THEIR NEXTBUSINESS VENTURE AS A FAMILY&.”YOU KNOW WE STILL GOT TO GETTHE FLOORS CLOSED UP HERE”JUST DOWN THE STREET - INSIDETHIS FORMER*75-HUNDRE*SQUARE FOOT TAP HOUSE THEBROTHERS WILL OPEN*MEATINGSTREE* A*BUTCHER SHO*,STEAK HOUSE AND SEAFOOD MARKON THE WATER.”I MEAN WE PLANON DOING CLOSE TO 400 TO 500PEOPLE A DAY.

IN AND OUT OFTHE RESTAURANT AND WITH THATWE NEED A LOT OF EMPLOYEES”SIXTY TO SEVENTY POSITIONSNEED TO BE FILLED&THEPOSITIONS RANGE FROM CHEFS TOBARTENDERS, I-T PROFESSIONALSAND BUTCHERS.”WE DONANYTHING WITH THAT CONCEPTAROUND HERE WITHIN A 10 MILERADIUS” WEREAL EFFORT AND REAL SKILL ONTHE LINE” MEETING STREETPLANS TO OPEN THESE DOORS NEXTMONTH, SO THE OWNERS SAY THENEED TO FILL POSITIONS ISGREAT.

WE HAVE THE INFORMATIONJOB SEEKERS NEED ON OURWEBSITE.

ARTHUR MONDALE WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5”