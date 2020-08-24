League of Women Voters hold registration event

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Representatives from the League of Women Voters held a registration drive and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Thursday.

It's happening right now at munson-williams- proctor arts stute in t museum ofart.

It begd goes until 2 this afternoon.

And while you're at the museum... you can check out the "women in suffrage collection".

It's free to see.

It shows more than 200 years of art made by women who fought for their rights to vote.

Over the last two months..... the league of women voters has advocated for expanding absentee voting options for the november election.

6:31 "to let them know the early voting days, where they cld t their ballotshow to g an absene ballot, howto get to do with it.

Anything to do with voting" goodwin says it's great to register, and they'll help you do that, til 2:00, but the really important thing is to vote!

