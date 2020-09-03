Your Chance Of Contracting COVID-19 Rises 54% When You're Deficient In This 'Sunshine' Vitamin

Got milk?

According to new research published in the journal PLOS-ONE, it's vital to keep one's Vitamin D levels up.

That's because having a vitamin D deficiency increases your risk for getting infected with COVID-19 by more than 50%.

Among over 190,000 people who had been screened for COVID-19, nearly 13% of those with insufficient levels of vitamin D tested positive for the coronavirus.