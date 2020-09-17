Couple Brave Oregon Wildfires to Offer Help

Occurred on September 9, 2020 / Vida, Oregon, USA Info from Licensor: "I have grown up in this area my entire life.

As soon as the wildfires broke out, my first reaction was to get in there and help.

This is all video from up The McKenize River, Blue River, Leaburg, Vida area in Oregon.

The end result for us was bringing 36 goats, 6 horses, and some vehicles off of the mountain.

We also watered and fed animals that couldn’t be evacuated."