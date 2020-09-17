Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization.

But there's a catch.

CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election.

Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents.

The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.