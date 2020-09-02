Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Jose Mourinho had doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude but says he has fullbelief in him now after the Frenchman rescued Spurs from an embarrassing nightin the Europa League.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:12Published

'When new signing completes puzzle, it's great for the team' - Mourinho won't speculate on Bale

 Manager Jose Mourinho refuses to speculate on Tottenham being in talks with Gareth Bale, and describes his squad as a puzzle.
BBC News
Mourinho refuses to comment on Bale transfer speculation [Video]

Mourinho refuses to comment on Bale transfer speculation

Mourinho tight-lipped over Bale speculation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:01Published
Mourinho refuses to comment on Bales transfer speculation [Video]

Mourinho refuses to comment on Bales transfer speculation

Mourinho tightlipped over Bale speculation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:01Published

Tanguy Ndombele French association football player


Bulgaria Bulgaria Country in Southeastern Europe

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria [Video]

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria

Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Bulgaria’s president urges PM to resign as protests grow [Video]

Bulgaria’s president urges PM to resign as protests grow

Bulgaria's president is urging the government to resign, because it has lost the confidence of the people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published
Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland [Video]

Nations League preview: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

New Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny faces a tricky test in Bulgaria forhis first match in charge of the senior side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Violent protests in Bulgaria as MPs debate changes to constitution [Video]

Violent protests in Bulgaria as MPs debate changes to constitution

Biggest demonstrations so far in nearly two months of anti-government rallies

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:16Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News

Spurs come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News
Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked with Tottenham return

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with LokomotivPlovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’tcomment on players from other clubs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Leicester's season, as Brendan Rodgers' side look to build ontheir fifth-place finish. The Foxes will hope to put the disappointment ofmissing out on Champions League football behind them, and enjoy their run inthe Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho praises Tanguy Ndombele's transformation after Europa League win

Jose Mourinho praises Tanguy Ndombele's transformation after Europa League win Latest Tottenham news includes comments from Jose Mourinho on Tanguy Ndombele following the 2-1 win...
Football.london - Published

Tanguy Ndombele is ‘working better than ever’ to shine at Spurs – Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has given good indication that Tanguy Ndombele can turn his Tottenham career around by...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

kobe_paean

NUNGUA 🇬🇭💰💡 RT @90min_Football: Surely it's now time for Jose Mourinho to have more faith in Tanguy Ndombele... https://t.co/7yhLaIuefj 50 minutes ago

90min_Football

90min Surely it's now time for Jose Mourinho to have more faith in Tanguy Ndombele... https://t.co/7yhLaIuefj 1 hour ago

MattTHFC__

Matt RT @jonathandveal83: Here's the full story as Jose Mourinho reveals he now has full belief in Tanguy Ndombele #THFC #COYS https://t.co/wN… 1 hour ago

jonathandveal83

Jonathan Veal Here's the full story as Jose Mourinho reveals he now has full belief in Tanguy Ndombele #THFC #COYS https://t.co/wN2eTOsbA6 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: I believe in Ndombele [Video]

Mourinho: I believe in Ndombele

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praises the performance of Tanguy Ndombele after he scored the winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League qualifying second round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published
Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat [Video]

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Mourinho says signing striker is top priority [Video]

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:31Published