Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with LokomotivPlovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’tcomment on players from other clubs.
A look ahead to Leicester's season, as Brendan Rodgers' side look to build ontheir fifth-place finish. The Foxes will hope to put the disappointment ofmissing out on Champions League football behind them, and enjoy their run inthe Europa League.
