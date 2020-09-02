Jose Mourinho faith in Tanguy Ndombele restored after rescue act in Bulgaria

Neco Williams and Wales ‘can’t wait’ to face England after victory over Bulgaria



Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.

