Priceless reaction at mom's 65th birthday surprise in Texas with hidden family member in the pantry

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published
A wonderful surprise was set this Thursday (September 17) in Phoenix, Texas, for this mom's 65th birthday present when she looks inside her pantry to find her brother-in-law.

It has been several months since she's seen her sister, making this a great and happy birthday surprise for the birthday gal.

"My mom had no idea anyone was going to do anything for her birthday, and we’re having a surprise party for her tomorrow night," the filmer said.


