Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1 Dead, 1 Missing After Slow Moving Sally Leaves Trail Of Destruction

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:26s - Published
1 Dead, 1 Missing After Slow Moving Sally Leaves Trail Of Destruction
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Spanish Fort, Alabama.

You Might Like


Tweets about this