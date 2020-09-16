Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 17, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Health departments reported updated statistics in Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties.

Numbers.

We start in herkimer county -- one new positive test.

12 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

In oneida county... 8 new positive cases.

81 total active cases in the county.

4 people are hospitalized.

No potential exposures to tell you about tonight.

And in otsgeo county -- there are five new cases...three are suny oneonta related...two are county residents.

There are 26 active cases in the county....just one person was hospitalized.

With flu season fast approaching