Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 17, 2020
Health departments reported updated statistics in Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties.
We start in herkimer county -- one new positive test.
12 active cases.
No one is in the hospital.
In oneida county... 8 new positive cases.
81 total active cases in the county.
4 people are hospitalized.
No potential exposures to tell you about tonight.
And in otsgeo county -- there are five new cases...three are suny oneonta related...two are county residents.
There are 26 active cases in the county....just one person was hospitalized.
With flu season fast approaching