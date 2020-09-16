The Update On Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

Carole A Norris Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Los Angeles Update) https://t.co/QpsmVSvWAK via @YouTubeSo happy for them!!! 4 days ago
ACM Awards 2020: Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Mickey Guyton highlight the showThe 55th Academy of Country Music Awards included a Taylor Swift performance, Mickey Guyton breaking ground, and a tie for "Entertainer of the Year."
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's ACM Awards Duet(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and..
Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit'Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has been "stretched to the limit" during quarantine, according to insiders.