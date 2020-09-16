Global  
 

Cleanup begins in Pensacola amid Hurricane Sally

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Pensacola, Florida Pensacola, Florida City in Florida, United States

Slow-moving Sally drenches southeast states [Video]

[NFA] Storm Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:52Published

Yachts washed ashore as Hurricane Sally's surges flood Pensacola Beach [Video]

Pensacola Beach on the Gulf Coast near the Floridian border with Alabama has been subject to the brunt of Category 2 Hurricane Sally's high-speed wind and rain.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:21Published
Red Cross volunteers from South Florida head to Panhandle to help with Hurricane Sally [Video]

From Vero Beach and down through South Florida, help is on the way to Hurricane Sally victims from the American Red Cross.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published
Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction follows [Video]

Hurricane Sally strengthened to a category two storm and made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. We have a look at Pensacola Florida where you can see a semi truck flipped on its side.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published