Cleanup begins in Pensacola amid Hurricane Sally

Slow-moving Sally drenches southeast states [NFA] Storm Sally on Thursday dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, killed at least one person, washed out bridges and roads and left hundreds of thousands without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.



