Jerry Harris on Thursday was charged federally with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office , Northern District of Illinois.

Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.

Mr. Harris, a fan favorite on the Netflix series, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography on Thursday.

Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in..

More details about Jerry Harris‘s legal battles are being revealed, with news of the Cheer star...

