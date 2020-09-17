Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards | THR News

Global  
 

Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at ACM Awards





Taylor Swift made her return to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years.






Taylor Swift did her own hair and make-up for her performance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.





It’s been a long, winding and genre-spanning road for Taylor Swift to finally go country again. For the first time in seven years, the singer performed on the Academy of Country Music Awards stage Wednesday night, singing the twangy-in-the-best-way track “Betty” off her surprise quarantine album “folklore.” She did her own hair, makeup and styling for the performance, per People.





(CNN) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had us all convinced that they were performing at the Bluebird Cafe during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. The couple performed their duet "Happy Anywhere" and Shelton told fans that although they wished they could be in Nashville for the awards, they had to do their best from Los Angeles. "Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But through the magic of television, voila! There's no business like show business, ya'll!

ShowBiz Minute: ACMs, Swift, 'Mulan'

 Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett share 'Entertainer of the Year' award at the ACMs; Man sentenced for stalking Taylor Swift; "Mulan" opens in Hong Kong. (Sept...













Taylor Swift made headlines for her debut performance of "Betty". Plus, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood tie..





The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards included a Taylor Swift performance, Mickey Guyton breaking ground, and a tie for "Entertainer of the Year."





Taylor Swift performs at an empty stadium at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

