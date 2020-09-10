Chris Broussard: Lakers aren't celebrating Clippers' loss, they're focused on winning Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Los Angeles Clippers are officially out of the playoffs, but according to Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers aren't sweating it.

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho don't believe the Los Angeles Lakers aren't relieved the Clippers are no longer in the running, and while Chris Broussard hears where they are coming from, he explains why he buys Kuzma's claim that there's no celebrating happening in the Lakers' camp.