Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida
The Florida National Guard sent about 500 soldiers and airmen to areas affected by Hurricane Sally in the panhandle.
4County Power Rangers Help Hurricane Victims - 9/17/20Help is on the way for hurricane victims. 4County Electric Power Association dispatched a crew of power rangers to Florida to help its sister cooperatives damaged by Hurricane Sally.
Red Cross volunteers from South Florida head to Panhandle to help with Hurricane SallyFrom Vero Beach and down through South Florida, help is on the way to Hurricane Sally victims from the American Red Cross.
Urban Search & Rescue Teams From Miami, Miami-Dade Ready To Help Hurricane Sally VictimsCBS4's Dave Warren reports on the response effort.