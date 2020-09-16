Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida ABC Action News - Duration: 01:23s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:23s - Published Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida The Florida National Guard sent about 500 soldiers and airmen to areas affected by Hurricane Sally in the panhandle. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Florida State in the southeastern United States COVID-19 testing not required for Fla. students who are quarantined | The Rebound Tampa Bay



Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone discovers why coronavirus cases at Florida schools may be fueling an under-count of reported cases statewide. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:35 Published now Florida's iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar reopens The iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida that Ernest Hemingway frequented in the 1930s reopened on Thursday. The bar was closed for six months due to..

USATODAY.com 32 minutes ago