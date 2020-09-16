Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida

Hurricane Sally victims receive help from around Florida

The Florida National Guard sent about 500 soldiers and airmen to areas affected by Hurricane Sally in the panhandle.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

COVID-19 testing not required for Fla. students who are quarantined | The Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

COVID-19 testing not required for Fla. students who are quarantined | The Rebound Tampa Bay

Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone discovers why coronavirus cases at Florida schools may be fueling an under-count of reported cases statewide.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:35Published

Florida's iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar reopens

 The iconic Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida that Ernest Hemingway frequented in the 1930s reopened on Thursday. The bar was closed for six months due to..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

mila_bowen

Mila Bowen RT @abcactionnews: The Red Cross says the panhandle is in a response phase and flooding is likely to continue for the next few days in nort… 43 minutes ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News The Red Cross says the panhandle is in a response phase and flooding is likely to continue for the next few days in… https://t.co/LwlJofWBSn 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Hurricane #Sally #victims receive help from around #Florida - Sep 17 @ 4:26 PM ET [video onsite] https://t.co/KLoCjUapIx 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

4County Power Rangers Help Hurricane Victims - 9/17/20 [Video]

4County Power Rangers Help Hurricane Victims - 9/17/20

Help is on the way for hurricane victims. 4County Electric Power Association dispatched a crew of power rangers to Florida to help its sister cooperatives damaged by Hurricane Sally.

Credit: WCBIPublished
Red Cross volunteers from South Florida head to Panhandle to help with Hurricane Sally [Video]

Red Cross volunteers from South Florida head to Panhandle to help with Hurricane Sally

From Vero Beach and down through South Florida, help is on the way to Hurricane Sally victims from the American Red Cross.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published
Urban Search & Rescue Teams From Miami, Miami-Dade Ready To Help Hurricane Sally Victims [Video]

Urban Search & Rescue Teams From Miami, Miami-Dade Ready To Help Hurricane Sally Victims

CBS4's Dave Warren reports on the response effort.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published