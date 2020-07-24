Sports bars preparing for fans

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

Gopher and hawkeye fans have their football seasons back.

Not only that, local sports bars have another source of big screen entertainment for patrons.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to tell us what game day at your favorite watering hole is likely to look like during the pandemic.xxx george ?

"* i'm told patrons who flock here to roosters too in rochester include minnesota, iowa, and even wisconsin fans.

Restaurants in minnesota are still at 50?

"* percent capacit.

Safety measures including sanitation, reservations , and the masking policy will stay the same.

Right now, the patio here at roosters is still open.

But staff will have to see how things go once it gets colder.xxx so you kinda gotta play that by ear as how things go and when the games are.

But typically most of the college games are during the daytime and middle of the day not when it's quite so busy so it shouldn't be a problem for us.

Big ten football games will kick off next month.

Live in rochester, calyn thanks calyn.

Football teams in the big 12 and acc began their seasons this past saturday.///