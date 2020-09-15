Charli D'Amelio is on Triller

Triller had been poised to benefit from a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. Though that may not happen...

Jacopo Raule/WireImage Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most popular creator with 87 million...

Major TikTok creators are joining Triller, including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. Charli D'Amelio,...