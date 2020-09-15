Global  
 

Charli D'Amelio is on Triller

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s
Charli D'Amelio joins Triller, TikTok's rival app

Major TikTok creators are joining Triller, including Charli and Dixie D'Amelio.  Charli D'Amelio,...
Mashable - Published

TikTok’s most popular creator, Charli D’Amelio, has joined rival app Triller

TikTok’s most popular creator, Charli D’Amelio, has joined rival app Triller Jacopo Raule/WireImage Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most popular creator with 87 million...
The Verge - Published

Triller aims for TikTok with additions of influencers like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae

Triller had been poised to benefit from a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. Though that may not happen...
TechCrunch - Published


