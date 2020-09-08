Your Honor Trailer
Your Honor (2020) Official Trailer - Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME Series - The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.
Coming to SHOWTIME this December!
#SHOWTIME #YourHonor directed by Edward Berger (premiere episode) starring Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Hope Davis, Amy Landecker, Tony Curran, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Margo Martindale release date December 2020 (on Showtime)