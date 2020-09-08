Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Your Honor (2020) Official Trailer - Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME Series - The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Coming to SHOWTIME this December!

#SHOWTIME #YourHonor directed by Edward Berger (premiere episode) starring Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Hope Davis, Amy Landecker, Tony Curran, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Margo Martindale release date December 2020 (on Showtime)


Bryan Cranston Plays a Judge in 'Your Honor' Trailer - Watch Now!

Showtime has released the trailer for their upcoming limited series Your Honor, starring Bryan...
Just Jared - Published

Your Honor trailer: Bryan Cranston returns to television


Indian Express - Published

Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad to Save His Family in Trailer for Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ (Video)

Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad to Save His Family in Trailer for Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ (Video) Showtime on Thursday dropped the trailer for its upcoming legal thriller “Your Honor,” and Bryan...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •E! Online



