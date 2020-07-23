Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Utopia Season 1
Utopia Season 1 Red-band trailer - When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity.
Directed by Toby Haynes, Susanna Fogel, J.D.
Dillard (various episodes)
starring John Cusack, Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, Christopher Denham, Jessica Rothe, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Cory Michael Smith, Sonja Sohn, Farrah Mackenzie, Desmin Borges, Javon 'Wanna' Walton
release date September 25, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)
