Fear Pharm

Plot synopsis: Corn Field, Psychos and Offings... welcome to scarytales.

If 4 high school seniors make it through a 'human-maze' in under 2 hours - they'll win the "Cash Grand Prize"..., it seems simple enough..., but only if you can escape the deranged family of dermatologists who've been harvesting the DNA of young teens.

Good luck Seniors!..., hopefully you've learned enough in high-school to figure out how to run for your life!

Guess you shouldn't cut PE class.

Director: Dante Yore Writers: Mark S.

Allen, Howard Burd, Dante Yore Stars: John Littlefield, Aimee Stolte, Emily Sweet Genre: horror