Gangs of London Season 1

Gangs of London Season 1 Official Trailer - Premieres Exclusively on AMC+ on October 1 - Plot synopsis: When the head of a criminal organization, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) is assassinated, the sudden power vacuum his death creates threatens the fragile peace between the intricate web of gangs operating on the streets of the city.

Now it's up to the grieving, volatile and impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) to restore control and find those responsible for killing his father.

Directed by Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy, Xavier Gens (various episodes) starring Joe Cole, Colm Meaney, Sope Dirisu, Michelle Fairley, Valene Kane, David Bradley release date October 1, 2020 (on AMC Plus, U.S.)