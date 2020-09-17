DJ Rezz Hopes 'Underplayed' Sheds Light On Lack Of Female DJ Representation

DJ Rezz will be spinning tracks during the TIFF 2020 premiere of the new documentary "Underplayed".

The Canadian DJ shares with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante how executive producers Bud Light Canada, Director X, Tag Critchlow and director Stacey Lee are all coming together to make a change for women in the industry.