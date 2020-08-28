Four Ocean Springs students hold bake sale for Hurricane Sally victims

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

Four Ocean Springs students made the most of their hurricane day by collecting $1,400 for Hurricane Sally victims.

Libations brings richar zola news 25 ...- four ocean springs students mad- the most of their - hurricane day by collecting - $1,400 dollars for hurricane- sally - victims.- they used their day off to bake- chocolate chip cookies and sell- them in their neighborhood.

- going door to door the girls- raised $500 dollars and the - pastor of the mosaic church - matched what they sold giving - them an additional 500 dollars.- a local engineering firm, - machado patano, also gave the - girls $400.

- - "i have a video on my phone of orange- - - - beach and the powers are- destroyed and destroyed and - boats are everywhere.

So- we decided to raise money for - that and the people who lost- their homes."

<splice>- "so when it turned and went eas we were very fortunate very - blessed that it - didn't come here but also sad - that it went somewhere that's s- close and special to- us and the girls.

So yesterday- on their day off they decided t- have a bake sale and- - - - send that money down to orange- beach to help."

Keeping the effort local, the - girls are working with- "comeback coolers' a group base out of ocean springs.

- this non profit group brings- coolers filled with goodies to- individuals they see working on- their houses after a natural- disaster.

- the girls said they had no idea- their bake sale would be so - successful.

- - "it was fun because we have a special - recipe, alyssa kate's mom does,- and the cookies always turn out- really good with- - - - that recipe.

So we had three- different pans because we wante- to have enough for the- whole neighborhood , but we - still ran out!"

- - - <splice>- "at first i thought we were jus going to get a couple of- donations but we needed getting- a lot more than i thought."

"lorraine:what was it like when someone handed you a one hundre- dollar bill for - the first time?"

"we tried to play it off cool but when she shut the door we - started screaming" they are donating 16 coolers to- - - - "comeback coolers."

They're also working with their- classmates at ocean springs - elementary to