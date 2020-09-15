Air crews race to battle rapidly growing Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, causing further evacuations

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s
This is the harrowing footage of aircrews racing to attack the out of control Bobcat fire in Los Angeles County on September 17.

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest grew overnight to 50,539 acres or nearly 80 square miles, the U.S. Forest Service stated in an update Thursday.

The blaze remains only 3% contained as crews work to keep the fire away from the Mt.

Wilson Observatory and local communities.

On Thursday afternoon, evacuations were ordered for residents in the foothills north of the blaze, including Juniper Hills in the Antelope Valley and Devils Punchbowl.


