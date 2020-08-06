Global  
 

Shine A Light: French Researchers Study Light's Effect On Parkinson's Disease

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Light therapy has a variety of uses.

It can help lift moods, heal wounds, and boost the immune system.

And according to Science Magazine, French scientists are investigating whether it can improve symptoms of Parkinson's disease, too.

In a first-of-its-kind trial scheduled to launch this fall, seven patients will have a fiber optic cable implanted in their brain.

The cable will deliver pulses of near-infrared (NIR) light directly to the substantia nigra, a region deep in the brain that degenerates in Parkinson’s disease.

The team hopes the light will keep the cells alive.

However, some mainstream Parkinson’s researchers are skeptical.


