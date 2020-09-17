Free eye clinic on wheels!

Social entrepreneur Dinai Yelvrton had a vision for 2020... figuratively and literally!

She's inspiring Chicago's youth to pursue their dreams and have perfect vision while doing it!

Dinai's pop-up mobile tour experience brings free eye exams in a big blue bus to Chicago's underserved Hispanic and African American communities.

For the full tour dates, visit www.perfectvisioncampaign.com