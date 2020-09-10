Wisconsin tallies record-shattering COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Wisconsin tallied the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Thursday.
Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 900 New Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 933 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 10 additional deaths.
Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases lowest in 3 monthsAustralia on Thursday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months, as states said restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus will be further relaxed. Libby..
2 UW-Madison dorms in quarantine, students frustratedIn a matter of hours, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had to pivot amid Dane County's record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.