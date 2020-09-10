Wisconsin tallies record-shattering COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Wisconsin tallied the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Thursday.



Related videos from verified sources Pa. Health Dept. Announces Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 933 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 10 additional deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 1 day ago Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases lowest in 3 months



Australia on Thursday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months, as states said restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus will be further relaxed. Libby.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago 2 UW-Madison dorms in quarantine, students frustrated



In a matter of hours, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had to pivot amid Dane County's record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago