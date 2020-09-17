Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:54s - Published on September 17, 2020

Investigators say it all started from an argument.

Everyone is expected to survive the shooting.

Mayville police say a 72-year-old man shot three people outside a senior living apartment complex before he turned the gun on himself.

'You don’t expect this to happen': Neighbors react after 72-year-old man shoots 3 people in Mayville

ASREBECCA KLOPF EXPLAINS...EVERYONE IS EXPECTED TOSURVIVE THE SHOOTING:Police say Three people wereshot here outside the seniorliving apartments in Mayvillebefore the shooter turned thegun on himself.Investigatorsbelieve it all started from anargument.

I'm shocked.

Iguess.

Nervous, you don'texpect this to happen inMayville." "It doesn't seem tomake a difference anymore, youcan be anywhere and things cango crazy."The WisconsinDivision of CriminalInvestigations and MayvillePolice say around 7:30 lastnight a 72 year old man cameup to three people standingoutside the apartment complex.The group got into an argumentand investigators say the 72year old pulled out and gunand started shooting..

"Inever saw the person."Investigators say the man shota 53 year old woman, a 64 yearold man and a 67 year old manwere shot.

Then he shothimself.

I tried to come outthis door right here and heraunt was laying right here onthe sidewalk on her side likethis and they were working onher.

CHARINA BARRIENTES,RESIDENT07:10:11 I haveanxiety.

I have mental healthissues and she just told meshe saw my aunt laying on theground.Police say everyone isexpected to survived.

"It'sstill a tragedy in itselfbecause it shouldn't havehappen.

They were innocentpeople that got injured."Charina tells us her aunt isin a coma at FroedertHospital.

Investigators arenot releasing any names of thevictims or the shooter.Reporting in Mayville, RebeccaKlopf tmj4 news.