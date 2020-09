World Center for Birds of Prey reopens, no Fall Flights this year

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:22s - Published 5 minutes ago

CENTER FOR BIRDSOF PREY HAS BEENCLOSED TO THEPUBLIC SINCEMARCH... THE STAFFHAS BEEN HARD ATWORK TAKING CAREOF ENDANGEREDBIRDS.MOST RECENTLYADDING 26CALIFORNIACONDORS TO THEIRCENTER.... ESCAPINGTHE DANGEROUSSMOKE AND FLAMESON THE WEST COAST.TODAY, THEY OPENBACK UP TO THEPUBLIC ... AND OURJESSICA TAYLORSHOWS HOW THECENTER ISADJUSTING THEIROPERATIONS ANDFALL FLIGHTS.SQUEAKINGTHAT'S THE SOUNDOF BIRDS OF PREYBACK IN ACTION ANDBACK OPEN."I LOVE IT.""IT'S BEEN SINCE THEMIDDLE OF MARCHTHAT WE'VE BEENCLOSED, AND I KNOWA LOT OF THE STAFFAND EVEN THE BIRDSTHRIVE ONINTERACTION WITHPEOPLE SO TO HAVEPEOPLE HERE AGAINIS A REALLYHEARTWARMINGTHING."BACK.

ANDADJUSTINGACCORDINGLY.EVERY YEAR BIRDSOF PREY PUTS ONFALL FLIGHTS'.WHERE HUNDREDSGATHER TO WATCHBIRDS FLY OUT IN THEOPEN.

THAT'S NOTHAPPENING THISYEAR.

BUTRAPTORS IN THEROUND TAKES OVERINSTEAD."IT IS THE LARGESTOWL ON THECONTINENT OFAFRICA.""SMALLERPRESENTATIONS FORSMALLER GROUPS, AVERY INTIMATEPRESENTATION,WHERE EVERYBODYIS IN THE FRONT ROWAND CAN ASKSQUESTIONS AND BEPART OF THEEXPERIENCE"AN EXPERIENCEENJOYED BY TWENTYPEOPLE AT A TIMELUCAS FRASER ANDHIS MOTHERENJOYING THE FIRSTROUND."IT'S SO COOL TO BEABLE TO SEE THEMJUST FLY FREE LIKETHAT.""SHE WAS AFRAIDTHAT SHE WASN'TGOING TO BE ABLETO SEE THEM.

IKEPT CHECKINGEVERY DAY ARE THEYOPEN, ARE THEYOPEN, AND I GOTLUCKY."FALL FLIGHTS AREN'TTHE ONLY BIGCHANGE..CONSERVATIONEFFORTS OVER THEPAST FEW MONTHSHAD TO ADJUST TOO."THERES ALSO SOMEFIELD WORK THATWE'RE ALSO JUSTNOT ABLE TO DO.WE'RE NOT ABLE TOSEND PEOPLE TODIFFERENTCOUNTRIES INORDER TO GETTHESE DONE BUTWHAT."THE PEREGRINEFUND WORKS ONTHEIR GOAL OFHAVING A RAPTORBIOLOGIST NATIVE TOEVERY COUNTRY INTHE WORLD."SO THEY'RE INSIDETHAT COUNTRYCARRYING ON THEMISSION OF REPORTCONSERVATIONWHETHER OURBIOLOGIST THAT AREBASED IN BOISE CANBE THERE OR NOT."THE CHANGES.WELL RECEIVED SOFAR."WE DON'T KNOWWHATS GOING TOHAPPEN I'LL ADMIT."THE PUBLIC EXCITEDTO BE ONE WITHNATURE ONCE AGAIN."IT'S GREAT EVERYTIME YOU COME."JESSICATAYLOR...IDAHONEWS 6.THREE TIMES AWEEK, THURSDAYTHROUGH SUNDAYYOU CAN CATCHRAPTORS IN THEROUND.EACH SHOW ISLIMITED TO 20PEOPLE SO BE SURETO RESERVE YOURSPOT ONLINE AHEADOF TIME.

ALSO IFYOU'RE CURIOUSABOUT THE 26CONDORSRELOCATED TO THECENTER... THEDIRECTOR SAYS