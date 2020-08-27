North Alabama Emergency Management crews helping Hurricane Sally victims

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Outages together.

Right now - north alabama is lending a hand in the aftermath of hurricane sally.

Emergency management agencies across the region sent members to baldwin county this week.

Waay31's breken terry is live in tuscumbia... she learned how colbert county's e-m-a is helping.

The colbert county emergency management agency sent 2 people to the gulf coast to help coordinate clean up efforts.

The director said after getting another call for crews to be on stand-by - his guys could be there through the weekend smith- just giving those guys a break in baldwin county who have been there from the beginning.

Jody hitt and keith reeves with colbert emergency management are in the emergency command center in baldwin county.

They're coordinating resources and first responders to make sure crews and supplies make it to where they're most needed.

Smith- they are helping manage some of that type of stuff figure out what's coming in where does it need to go to and where does it need to stage until it's ready and things of that nature.

Colbert emergency management director micahel david smith said responding to a natural disaster is hard work.

And between the pandemic and hurricane season - he's proud of his guys for stepping up and answering the call.

Smith- it's going to be hot and it's going to be hard for them to do any physical work with these masks on but at the same time they are going to be around a lot of folks and they are going to have to do their best to protect themselves and protect each other.

The colbert county emergency management agency isn't the only one sending help.

We know franklin county's e-m-a director and several people from the jackson county e-m-a are in baldwin county as